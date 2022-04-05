‘Consequences’: Parag Agrawal taunts Elon Musk over Twitter poll on edit button

Tesla boss Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has started a Twitter poll asking users if they want the microblogging platform to have an edit button.

Responding to the poll, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said: "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."



Agrawal's response was a dig at another Twitter-related poll that Elon Musk had put out last week. He had asked users if they believed Twitter rigorously adhered to the principle of free speech.

Musk had told users to vote carefully as the consequences of the poll would be important.

A day before that, he had asked for views on whether Twitter’s algorithm should be open source.

The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX holds a 9.2 percent passive stake in Twitter. Passive shareholders do not play an active part in running companies.

Twitter users have been divided about the introduction of an edit button. While some support it, others say that raw, unfiltered posts form the very essence of using Twitter.

On April 1, the microblogging platform, apparently as an April Fool's Day joke, had tweeted that it was working on a edit button.

When news websites contacted Twitter for a comment, it said: "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”

Many on social media were not amused by the timing of the edit button tweet. Dictionary.com responded to it with a link to the “definition of unfunny”.

"Twitter doesn't need an edit button cos if this feature is added, it will cause complete chaos which in turn will ruin the platform," one user had said. "Twitter thrives on raw tweets, editing a tweet will affect the quoted retweets, replies and shared articles contextually."