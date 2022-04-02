English
    Is Twitter working on edit button? Social media abuzz after April 1 tweet

    April Fool's Day: “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later," Twitter said in a statement in response to queries about its “edit button” post.

    April 02, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    Dictionary.com responded to Twitter’s April 1 post with a link to the “definition of unfunny”. (Representational image)


    Twitter users have long waited for an edit feature, and the company chose to give them an update on it on April 1.

    “We are working on an edit button,” the microblogging platform tweeted from its official handle on the annual day of pranks and practical jokes -- April Fool’s Day.

    When contacted for a statement, Twitter told fact-checking website Snopes: “We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.”

    Many social media users were unimpressed by the tweet.

    Dictionary.com responded to Twitter’s April 1 post with a link to the “definition of unfunny”.

    Some seemed to have believed the tweet, saying it was just what they needed.

    One user differed on the feature's utility: "Twitter doesn't need an edit button cos if this feature is added, it will cause complete chaos which in turn will ruin the platform; Twitter thrives on raw tweets, editing a tweet will affect the quoted retweets, replies and shared articles contextually. An edit button is a no-no."

    Other responded with memes.

     

    Author and Musician Joe Zieja said: "April fools jokes where you announce something incredible that will bring people happiness and then are like "Hahaha no sorry the world is still actually joyless" are tired and please stop."

    Fact-checker Snopes rated the "edit button" claim as "Research in Progress.”

    "Until the test of time tells us whether Twitter does, in fact, roll out an “edit” option -- or edit the previous tweet on the edit option -- we’ve rated this claim as “Research in Progress.” (Even though we’re pretty sure it’s a joke.) We’ll edit, er update, the article accordingly."

