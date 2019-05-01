Diplomatic victory for India: Masood Azhar designated as global terrorist by UN after China lifts hold

In a major diplomatic victory for India, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar was on May 1 listed as a "designated" global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

JeM had claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack that had martyred 40 of India's security personnel.

The listing comes after China lifted its technical hold, placed on March 13, on the move sponsored by the United States, United Kingdom and France.

It was the fourth time that China had blocked Azhar's listing as a global terrorist.

India had, at that time, called the move "disappointing" and stated that it will "continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorists involved in attacks on Indian citizens are brought to justice".

A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

The US, the UK and France had, this time around, stepped up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the UNSC.

Though China can exercise its veto power as a permanent member of the UNSC, Beijing had staunchly opposed the issue to be taken to the apex UN body as it had to publically explain its stand on its reservations to list Azhar, whose group JeM has already been designated as terror outfit by UN, before exercising its veto.

China had accused the US of scuttling progress to resolve the issue by taking it to the UNSC and insisted that it should be resolved at the 1267 Committee whose proceedings are not publicised.

On April 30, China had said the issue will be "properly resolved" and that they see a "positive progress" but had not provided a timeline.

China's blocking of listing Azhar was one of the issues discussed by India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale during his visit to China on April 22.

The move is expected to provide a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign during the ongoing elections.