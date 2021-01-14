Delhi to begin COVID-19 vaccination with 100 doses per day at each of 81 centres: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The COVID-19 vaccination will be done at 81 locations in Delhi on January 16, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on January 14.

Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day, he said. The vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the chief minister said in a virtual press conference.

“We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1000 centres across Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that so far, the Delhi government has received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses. The Centre provides 10% extra vaccine, taking damage into account. “So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers,” he said

On January 13, Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 vaccines would be available free of cost for all the residents of Delhi, even if the Centre did not make it free for everyone in the country.

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on January 13. As many as 534 people recovered from the disease. The total cases in the national capital are 6,31, 249 and total fatalities are 10,718.

The Delhi police has made security arrangements for the smooth transportation of the vaccines in the city. The first batch of Covishield vaccine reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on November 12.