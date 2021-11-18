MARKET NEWS

English
Cyber Security collaboration is significant for India-Taiwan bilateral ties: Taiwan official

November 18, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST

Amid growing bilateral relations between India and Taiwan, a senior official of the Government of Taiwan on Thursday batted for enhancing promotion and cooperation on a regional platform in terms of cyber security.

During a session on Cyber Security and Related Research Applications’ at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021’, Prof Chin Tsan Wang, Director, Science, and Technology, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India said the Government of Taiwan has launched various initiatives to revive the economy post COVID-19, including development in science and technology.

"The world is changing in the Artificial Intelligence age, so setting a safe cyber security is necessary,” Prof Wang stressed.

He expressed Taiwan’s interest in collaborating with India to increase respective research applications in the field of cyber security.

Partnering with Taiwanese companies is an easy way to build up cyber-infrastructure effectively, by setting up research organisations, training centers, and innovation hubs in India and Taiwan, Prof Wang said.

On the cyber range designs for the defense of national critical infrastructure, Dr Yi-Lang Tsai, Research Fellow and Division Director, National Center for High-Performance Computing, National Applied Research Laboratories, said the major aspects to broaden cyber security supporting issues were two, namely platform and testbed enhancements, and data understanding and improvement.

Listing the initiatives of Taiwan, Dr Tsai mentioned their country’s Security Operation Centre that primarily carries out research on cyber security and provides related services.

He added that Science Park- Information Sharing and Analysis Center (SP-ISAC) has been established for increased cooperation among Taiwan science parks.

Tsai also explained the large-scale threat detection system like Hybrid Intrusion Detection System, which uses distributed Honeynet system for sensor deployment and data collection, provides threat intelligence and establishes malware knowledge base.

He added that Taiwan’s high-performance computing platform takes about 90 seconds to be set up, making their security information techniques of top notch.

The session pressed on conducting Cyber Defence Exercises (CDX) and improving hands-on training and challenge platforms for students which would be useful for human skill development in the field.
Tags: #cyber security #India #Taiwan #World News
first published: Nov 18, 2021 08:05 pm

