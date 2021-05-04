COVID-19: When should you get hospitalised? Health Ministry lists signs and symptoms

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

The Health Ministry on May 3 listed out signs and symptoms to look out for to get COVID positive patients hospitalised. The ministry said dipping level of oxygen saturation and excessive fatigue or chest pain may require immediate hospitalisation.

“Falling oxygen saturation (below 93), excessive fatigue or chest pain are warning signs indicating that a patient in home isolation may need hospitalisation. Thus, such patients should stay in touch with a doctor and high-risk group people having comorbidities also need to take special care,” news agency PTI quoted the director of All India Institute of Medical Science (Aiims) Dr Randeep Guleria as saying.



#COVID19 patients with moderate disease

✅Symptoms include breathlessness and oxygen saturation between 90-93% ✅Awake proning encouraged in all patients requiring supplemental oxygen therapy#IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/RiXg6ppgDM — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2021

In a series of tweets, the ministry explained symptoms in case of Moderate and Severe disease.

#COVID19 patients with severe disease ✅Symptoms include breathlessness and oxygen saturation less than 90% ✅Consider the use of High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) in patients with increasing oxygen requirement#IndiaFightsCorona#StaySafepic.twitter.com/5l3xiFPlRf May 3, 2021

On April 28, the Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases explaining the instructions to be followed by the patient and the caregiver.

It further listed out signs and symptoms which require immediate medical attention including difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 < 94% on room air), persistent pain/pressure in the chest or mental confusion or inability to arouse. Click here to read more.

The comments from the ministry come at a time when hospitals across the country are facing a shortage of oxygen and ICU beds as COVID cases are spiking.