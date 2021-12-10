MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 | Subject Expert Committee rejects Serum Institute’s application for Covishield booster dose

The SEC met on December 10 to review the applications made by both Serum Institute, which manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India, and Biological E which makes Corbevax coronavirus vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST
A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 on December 10 rejected Serum Institute of India’s (SII) application for Covishield booster dose, reported CNBC-TV18.

Quoting sources, CNBC-TV18 stated: “The SEC did not recommend adding a third dose for the Covishield prescribed vaccination format.”

It has sought additional data from SII to justify the need to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also read: Citizens queue up privately for third vaccine jab, as demand for booster dose gathers momentum

The SEC met on December 10 to review the applications made by both Serum Institute, which manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India, and Biological E which makes Corbevax coronavirus vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Parliament earlier today that the national drugs regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, has granted permissions to two firms for conducting clinical trials for the administration of vaccine booster doses.

Bharat Biotech has been given permission for administration of booster doses in phase II part of ongoing phase I/II clinical trial of the Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine.

Biological E has also been given permission for conduct of phase II/III clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine containing Receptor Binding Domain of SARS-CoV-2 (RBD antigen of SARS CoV-2 (Covid-19) (CORBEVAX), which also includes a study of administration of booster doses.

Also read: Omicron-Fueled Drive for Boosters May Hurt Access to First Shots in Poor Nations

Besides, the national regulator has granted permissions to two firms for conduct of clinical trials for administration of mixed vaccine regimen.

The Christian Medical College, Vellore, has been given permission to conduct phase IV study with Covishield of SII and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech to compare immunogenicity of mixed vaccine regimen.

India has already administered 132 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the mega vaccination drive kick-started on January 16 this year. Many health experts have been speaking in favour of India rolling out booster doses amid the Omicron variant scare.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Tags: #booster shot #coronavirus #covid-19 booster dose #COVID-19 vaccine #Covishield #Omicron #Serum Institute of India #Subject Expert Committee
first published: Dec 10, 2021 11:09 pm

