English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Improving your credit score can help save money! A masterclass by OneScore in association with Moneycontrol today at 3pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    CBSE Class 12 results: These memes perfectly capture students' emotions

    As many as 14,35,366 students took the Class 12 CBSE exams this year, of which 92.71 percent passed.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    CBSE declares Class 12 results. (Representational image)

    CBSE declares Class 12 results. (Representational image)


    Declaration of board exams results brings with it a range of emotions -- nervousness, excitement, happiness and disappointment. CBSE Class 12 results are out today and these memes perfectly capture what students are feeling.

    We have all been told growing up how these exams will decide our fate.

     

     

    Close

    Related stories

    And when it is finally time to see these life-changing results, the CBSE website adds to the nervous anticipation. 

     

     

    CBSE results mean flurry of phone calls from relatives.

     

     

    And sometimes, preparing your parents for something dreadful.

     

    Depending on your results, parents also have important choices to makes

     

    For those who did well, today will be a day of celebrations. According to CBSE, 1.34 lakh students have scored more than 90 percent in their exams. More than 33,000 scored above 95 percent. 

    As many as 14,35,366 students took the Class 12 CBSE exams this year, of which 92.71 percent passed. 

    The pass percentage among girl students was 94.54, as compared to 91.25 among boys. Among trans students, the pass percentage was 100. 

    CBSE board exams in 2022 were held in two terms. For theory papers, 30 percent weightage was given to term one and 70 percent to term two. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Board exams #CBSE #CBSE Class 12 exam 2022 #memes
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 01:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.