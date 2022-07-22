CBSE Class 12 results: These memes perfectly capture students' emotions

CBSE declares Class 12 results. (Representational image)

Declaration of board exams results brings with it a range of emotions -- nervousness, excitement, happiness and disappointment. CBSE Class 12 results are out today and these memes perfectly capture what students are feeling.

We have all been told growing up how these exams will decide our fate.

And when it is finally time to see these life-changing results, the CBSE website adds to the nervous anticipation.

CBSE results mean flurry of phone calls from relatives.



Result is Out

Relative be like#CBSEpic.twitter.com/OdvpBxCPJ8

— Krishan Rajput (@pawarajay89248) July 22, 2022



Class 12th students showing his cbse results to his parents and relatives.#CBSE#CBSEResultspic.twitter.com/dY5Y2bd6LG

— VK (@Suprvirat) July 22, 2022

And sometimes, preparing your parents for something dreadful.

Depending on your results, parents also have important choices to makes

For those who did well, today will be a day of celebrations. According to CBSE, 1.34 lakh students have scored more than 90 percent in their exams. More than 33,000 scored above 95 percent.

As many as 14,35,366 students took the Class 12 CBSE exams this year, of which 92.71 percent passed.

The pass percentage among girl students was 94.54, as compared to 91.25 among boys. Among trans students, the pass percentage was 100.

CBSE board exams in 2022 were held in two terms. For theory papers, 30 percent weightage was given to term one and 70 percent to term two.