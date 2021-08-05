MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi objects induction of ex-BSP leader into party; cites his role in burning her house in 2009

Joshi, a former Congress leader, has alleged that Jitendra Singh Bablu was involved in the torching of her house in July 2009 and demanded the cancellation of his membership.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind along his wife Savita Kovind, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, visit Triveni Sangam at Allahabad. (PTI)

A row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh over the induction of former BSP MLA Jitendra Singh Bablu into the BJP.

The BJP MP from Allahabad, Rita Bahuguna Joshi has alleged that Bablu was involved in the torching of her house in July 2009 and thus demanded the cancellation of his membership. Joshi was then a Congress leader.

Jitendra Kumar Singh alias Bablu Singh, former BSP MLA from Bikapur, was inducted into the BJP on August 4 at an event where Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed several other leaders to the party.

Joshi has expressed displeasure over Singh’s induction, saying she is “shocked” by the development.

“I am deeply saddened by the induction of Jitendra Singh Bablu in the party and perhaps the party leadership was not made aware of Bablu’s past actions. I will meet the party chief soon and will inform him about Bablu’s background. I hope they will shunt him out of the party as soon as possible,” Joshi said.

“I remember very well that in July 2009, when my house was burnt in Lucknow, Jitendra Singh Bablu was one of the leaders who led the burning of that house. When the investigation was done, Bablu was found involved in the incident. Charges have also been framed against him. I am sure that he did not tell the truth to the party leadership before joining,” she said

Close

Joshi's house in Lucknow was set afire in 2009, when Mayawati was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, by alleged BSP supporters protesting over derogatory remarks against their party chief.
Tags: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rita Bahuguna Joshi #UP BJP
first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:55 am

