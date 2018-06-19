App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengal girl accidentally shoots mother while playing with her toy - a loaded pistol!

The woman found the loaded gun outside her house and gave it to her daughter to play, assuming it to be a toy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a shocking incident, a woman found a loaded gun outside her house at Khanakul in the Hooghly district of West Bengal and gave it to her daughter to play,  assuming it to be a toy. While her daughter was playing with it, she accidentally shot and critically injured the mother.

As per a report by The Times of India, Kakoli Jana, a resident of Khanakul, Arambagh in Hooghly district found a pistol in the garden outside her house on Sunday morning and thought it was a toy. She gave it to her daughter to play. According to police officials, as the daughter was playing with it, she fired it accidentally and shot Kakoli in the back. She was immediately rushed to Arambagh hospital and is in a critical condition.

The report quoted a police officer as saying, “The girl said the pistol suddenly went off and the bullet hit her mother sitting in the room. She is in a state of shock.” The police have detained the daughter for questioning. They are also investigating how the pistol landed in the garden.

The news was tweeted by ANI: ‘A girl in West Bengal's Hooghly district accidentally shot her mother while playing with a loaded pistol that her mother saw lying outside the house & gave to her, thinking it was a toy. Victim admitted to hospital (16.6.2018).’

related news

In response to the tweet, many people expressed their fears over the growing law and order problem in West Bengal. Here are some responses:

  • That's progressive West Bengal where kids get loaded pistols outside their homes. Simply amazing! – Ranjit Uchil

  • Didi’s Bengal where guns are lying around like toys. – Rahul Chouhan

  • Wow become almost like the US. – Anup Payyanadan
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 10:38 am

tags #Arambagh #Hooghly #Khanakul #Trending News #west bengal

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.