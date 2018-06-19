Bengal girl accidentally shoots mother while playing with her toy - a loaded pistol!

In a shocking incident, a woman found a loaded gun outside her house at Khanakul in the Hooghly district of West Bengal and gave it to her daughter to play, assuming it to be a toy. While her daughter was playing with it, she accidentally shot and critically injured the mother.

As per a report by The Times of India, Kakoli Jana, a resident of Khanakul, Arambagh in Hooghly district found a pistol in the garden outside her house on Sunday morning and thought it was a toy. She gave it to her daughter to play. According to police officials, as the daughter was playing with it, she fired it accidentally and shot Kakoli in the back. She was immediately rushed to Arambagh hospital and is in a critical condition.

The report quoted a police officer as saying, “The girl said the pistol suddenly went off and the bullet hit her mother sitting in the room. She is in a state of shock.” The police have detained the daughter for questioning. They are also investigating how the pistol landed in the garden.



A girl in West Bengal's Hooghly district accidentally shot her mother while playing with a loaded pistol that her mother saw lying outside the house & gave to her, thinking it was a toy. Victim admitted to hospital (16.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/rRGG3PrCVQ

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018

The news was tweeted by ANI: ‘A girl in West Bengal's Hooghly district accidentally shot her mother while playing with a loaded pistol that her mother saw lying outside the house & gave to her, thinking it was a toy. Victim admitted to hospital (16.6.2018).’



That's progressive West Bengal where kids get loaded pistols outside their homes. Simply amazing! – Ranjit Uchil



Didi’s Bengal where guns are lying around like toys. – Rahul Chouhan



Wow become almost like the US. – Anup Payyanadan

In response to the tweet, many people expressed their fears over the growing law and order problem in West Bengal. Here are some responses: