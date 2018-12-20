Battle between old guard and young blood continues in Rajasthan: Report

Cabinet formation in the newly elected Rajasthan government seems to be getting tricky for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot since over three dozen MLAs are lobbying for a ministerial berth, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moreover, the report states that while Gehlot is keen on including ministers who were a part of his former cabinet, Pilot is more inclined towards inducting younger leaders.

According to the newspaper, this might become a point of contention and Congress President Rahul Gandhi might have to intervene.

The ministers Gehlot is keen on repeating include Shanti Dhariwal, R Pareek, PJ Bhaya and MS Malviya while Pilot is looking for important portfolios, such as Home or Finance, for ministers from his camp.

"In the first phase, 16 ministers are likely to be inducted. Out of these, 10 are likely to be named from the Gehlot camp and six from Sachin’s side," an MLA whose name is on the first list told the newspaper.

The legislator added that every decision regarding the induction of ministers is likely to be taken in consultation with Gandhi since there seems to be a difference of opinion between Gehlot and Pilot.

According to political analysts quoted by the paper, this establishes that the Congress is moving back to the culture of consulting the high command before taking every important decision.

"In the 80s, CMs of Congress-led states would take the flight to Delhi every now and then to seek the decision of Indira Gandhi and then Rajiv Gandhi," Rameshwar Pareek, a political analyst told the newspaper, adding that Gandhi will play a vital role in the power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot in the coming days.