Ashneer Grover plans to start his own venture after bitter BharatPe exit: 'Don't want to go to investors again'

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have been accused of misappropriating BharatPe funds.

Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover has said that he wants to launch a venture of his own, after a bitter exit from the company he co-founded.

Grover spoke about his plans at TiECon-2022, an entrepreneurial event held in Chandigarh recently, according to The Tribune newspaper.

“I don’t want to go to the investors again," Ashneer Grover said at the event. He described his row with the BharatPe board as "a badly fought corporate battle".

Grover was also asked about a purported audio of him allegedly verbally abusing a bank employee. “This is a bitter question. Neither I can confirm nor deny it," he said, according to the newspaper.

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, who was BharatPe's head of controls, had been ousted from the company for allegedly misappropriating funds.

Both Grover and his wife have maintained that their ouster from BharatPe was unfair and have repeatedly blamed CEO Suhail Sameer and Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

The bitterness has often spilled on to social media, and recently, Grover' sister was also dragged into the mudslinging.

Last month, a BharatPe employee had said on LinkedIn that he and some other workers were not given salaries for the month of March. Ashneer Grover asked Sameer to urgently look into the complaint, while his sister Ashima called BharatPe's top bosses "a shameless bunch".

Sameer told her that since her brother had stolen all of Bharat Pe's money, there was very little left to pay salaries. "Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya," he had said.

Ashneer Grover then wrote to BharatPe's board seeking an apology from the Sameer for his comment.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes