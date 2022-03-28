Will Smith slap shocks Oscars, Academy says it does not condone violence of any form

Oscars 2022: Will Smith walked up to the stage to slap Chris Rock for his insensitive comment about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

“Love makes you do crazy things,” said Will Smith, Best Actor Oscar winner, after slapping presenter Chris Rock at the ceremony today for joking about his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Many people slammed Rock for his comment about Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes rapid hair loss, but also criticised Smith for his violent behaviour.

The Academy of Motion Pictures said in a tweet that it does not condone any form of violence.

"Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world," it added.

Comedian Kathy Griffin said Will Smith's actions will set a bad precedent.



Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

Actor Sophia Bush said "assault is never the answer", while also calling out Rock

"This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the Oscar stage and

tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather."



— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

Another Twitter user fumed over Smith's "insane level of privilege".

"Insane level of privilege to assault someone on live tv, have zero consequences, then win an Oscar and give a speech implying you’re a protector filled with love to a standing ovation," they added.

Smith has won Best Actor for portraying Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in biographical drama King Richard.