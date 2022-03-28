English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Will Smith slap shocks Oscars, Academy says it does not condone violence of any form

    Oscars 2022: Actor Will Smith was enraged after presenter Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    Oscars 2022: Will Smith walked up to the stage to slap Chris Rock for his insensitive comment about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith walked up to the stage to slap Chris Rock for his insensitive comment about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.


    “Love makes you do crazy things,” said Will Smith, Best Actor Oscar winner, after slapping presenter Chris Rock at the ceremony today for joking about his wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

    Many people slammed Rock for his comment about Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes rapid hair loss, but also criticised Smith for his violent behaviour.

    The Academy of Motion Pictures said in a tweet that it does not condone any form of violence.

    "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world," it added.


    Comedian Kathy Griffin said Will Smith's actions will set a bad precedent.

    "Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian," she tweeted. "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

    Actor Sophia Bush said  "assault is never the answer", while also calling out Rock

    "This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the Oscar stage and tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather." 

    Another Twitter user fumed over Smith's "insane level of privilege".

    "Insane level of privilege to assault someone on live tv, have zero consequences, then win an Oscar and give a speech implying you’re a protector filled with love to a standing ovation," they added.

    Smith has won Best Actor for portraying Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in biographical drama King Richard. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #94th Academy Awards #Academy Awards #Oscars 2022 #Will Smith
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.