Anand Mahindra reacts as website sells 'charpai' for Rs 41K

A New Zealand-based company, ANNABELLE’S, is selling the Indian charpai, for a whopping 800 New Zealand dollars, which is approximately Rs 41,000.

The once common Indian household item is being marketed as a ‘Vintage Indian Daybed’ at the discounted price from an earlier retail price of NZD 1,200.

Under product description, the website mentions the words ‘one-of-a-kind’ and ‘original’ for the charpai.

This has now caught Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's attention and wondered why it took so long for the world to discover it. He also asked netizens as what are the other Indian products that have such potential?

Thinking about the next Indian product that deserves world recognition, Mahindra voted for clay 'kulhar'.

"The humble ‘charpai’ is an iconic design that’s spare yet elegant & comfortable. It embodies ‘sustainable’ design. In hindsight, I wonder why it took so long for the world to discover it," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Here are some of the suggestions:



I feel this is another one folding chair where you can relax your back completely pic.twitter.com/rZLlt2sla2

— Chaitanya MLV (@chaitu4u) September 3, 2021

Terracotta or clay 'kulhar' is easily found at roadside tea stalls. Kulhar chai has a different fan base among Indians.After his post, netizens started posting their suggestions on the best Indian product that should be made global.



Hand made dauri ( basket), very beautiful design and famous in east UP and west Bihar. In winter, women use to make it. pic.twitter.com/m1xTOyWzag September 3, 2021





By keeping chapatis in cloth,Than to use aluminum foil pic.twitter.com/uiwcfwku28

— Akshit Soni (@akshitsoni_) September 3, 2021



My vote goes to these containers for storing pickles/achar. They are traditionally known as barni and martban. We saw it in every household since childhood. pic.twitter.com/jnDkChHQmi

— Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) September 3, 2021

This is not the first time an old-fashioned charpai is being sold in the international market. Earlier, an advertisement featuring a basic ‘charpoy’ had gone viral on social media.

The desi bed, which was described as a “traditional Indian daybed”, was being sold at a whopping $990. The advertisement also claimed that the product was “100% Australian made.”