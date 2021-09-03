MARKET NEWS

English
Anand Mahindra reacts as website sells 'charpai' for Rs 41K

Anand Mahindra reacts as website sells 'charpai' for Rs 41K

The once-common Indian household item is being marketed as a ‘Vintage Indian Daybed’ at the discounted price from an earlier retail price of 1,200 New Zealand dollars.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter


A New Zealand-based company, ANNABELLE’S, is selling the Indian charpai, for a whopping 800 New Zealand dollars, which is approximately Rs 41,000.

The once common Indian household item is being marketed as a ‘Vintage Indian Daybed’ at the discounted price from an earlier retail price of NZD 1,200.

Under product description, the website mentions the words ‘one-of-a-kind’ and ‘original’ for the charpai.

This has now caught Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's attention and wondered why it took so long for the world to discover it. He also asked netizens as what are the other Indian products that have such potential?

Thinking about the next Indian product that deserves world recognition, Mahindra voted for clay 'kulhar'.

Close

"The humble ‘charpai’ is an iconic design that’s spare yet elegant & comfortable. It embodies ‘sustainable’ design. In hindsight, I wonder why it took so long for the world to discover it," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Terracotta or clay 'kulhar' is easily found at roadside tea stalls. Kulhar chai has a different fan base among Indians.
After his post, netizens started posting their suggestions on the best Indian product that should be made global.
Here are some of the suggestions:





 



This is not the first time an old-fashioned charpai is being sold in the international market. Earlier, an advertisement featuring a basic ‘charpoy’ had gone viral on social media.

The desi bed, which was described as a “traditional Indian daybed”, was being sold at a whopping $990. The advertisement also claimed that the product was “100% Australian made.”

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Current Affairs #India #New Zealand #World News
first published: Sep 3, 2021 03:40 pm

