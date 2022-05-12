Crypto crash: Twitter's answer to buy bitcoin 'dips' whose price goes 'dipping'

Crypto Doomsday pic.twitter.com/IQ4cyOjfId
— CryptoChimp (@Cryptanzee) May 11, 2022
It is what it is #Cryptocrash #DiamondHands pic.twitter.com/2jEl4KbNOa— The Rookery Raft (@TheRookeryRaft) May 11, 2022
Dinner after this #Cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/Cz9ZWNO54N
— THE LAZY TRADxR (@_DYCETHEKING) May 11, 2022
Good morning all!! Buy the dip! #Cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/fF1PeLmAvG— Patriot (@RLavila) May 11, 2022
Monday morning is time to get back to work. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/JlufLXRT9W— Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 9, 2022
Saylor had later tweeted, "The bitcoin price is set by those with more money and less knowledge than you. In time, they will get the knowledge and you will get the money.
The a symbol of hubris during the dotcom boom who has since gone full Bitcoin, Saylor described the cryptocurrency as: “A swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, exponentially growing ever smarter, faster and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy.”Meanwhile, writing about what the crypto crash means for investors, columnist Lionel Laurent said that bitcoin’s 50 per cent slide in six months highlights its flaws in times of stress. "It’s an energy suck at a time when power prices are surging and offers no dividend against a backdrop of rising interest rates; it’s also attracting increased regulatory scrutiny," he said.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes