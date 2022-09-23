Cow poops, sits inside ATM vestibule as man covers nose and withdraws money | Watch

The man is seen covering his nose as he withdraws money from the ATM. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @IndiaObserver)

A cow sits peacefully covered in its own feces in an ATM vestibule squatting away flies with its tail as a man hovers over it to withdraw cash from the machine covering his nose to keep off the smell, a viral video from Madhya Pradesh shows.

The undated incident occurred in Naigarhi area of the state’s Rewa district when a man went to withdraw money from the ATM. The video, apparently shot by the man’s nephew, shows a cow blocking the access to the ATM machine. The mammal sat on the floor, feces all over the floor and its body and remained unbothered even when a man came to withdraw cash.

He pulls up his t-shirt to cover his nose as he crouches over to operate the machine, taking turns to cover his nose and press the buttons. In between, he looks at the man recording the video, much to his humour who could be heard laughing uncontrollably in the background.

The cow doesn’t move or do anything as the man hunkers over it to withdraw money as he sometimes looks at the camera with priceless expressions.

Take a look at the 45-second clip below:

Several comments flooded Twitter after the video surfaced, originally from a journalist.

Many asked where were the security guards were, usually posted outside ATMs.

One user tweeted in Hindi: “Residents of Rewa district and Naigarhi area are farmers, rearing cows and arranging food by making cow dung cakes. Can anyone tell, where is the place of these animals? Where will they go?”

Some raised questions about cleanliness and Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

Another user had a response to the comment as well.

“The country is very big. You also make your thinking bigger. There are 2.13 lakh ATM machines. You are defaming the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" for a single incident,” the response in Hindi read.

The video has been viewed nearly 30,000 times on Twitter.