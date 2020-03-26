App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Zomato, Swiggy deliveries hit as 95% restaurants shut amid lockdown

The volume of orders on both food delivery platforms -- Swiggy and Zomato -- have plummeted by at least 60 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Most restaurants and kitchens have been shut since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India and with a complete nationwide lockdown being imposed, the numbers have gone down even further. The National Restaurant Association of India has informed that nearly 95 percent eateries in the country have suspended service temporarily to help curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The dwindling numbers have greatly affected the services of food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, reported the Economic Times.

While home delivery of food continues to be listed under essential services during the 21-day lockdown period, the unavailability of partners has made it difficult for them to operate. Besides, delivery personnel have reportedly been roughed up by police and cornered by local authorities. Now, most riders and kitchen staff are fearing police action and refusing to step out during the lockdown. Kitchens are also running out of supplies to prepare food items listed on their menu, thus being forced to down shutters.

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

However, both Swiggy and Zomato have vowed to continue operations despite the crunch of partners. So, they have introduced the option of “contactless delivery”, whereby delivery personnel will be leaving the food parcel outside our doors to avoid any contact with the person receiving the order.

Yet, orders on both food delivery platforms have plummeted by at least 60 percent in the country.

Commenting on this, a Swiggy spokesperson said the impact is short-term, adding it is due to the present supply shortage and closure of high-volume eateries.

Meanwhile, Zomato has informed it is functioning at only 30 percent of its delivery capacity. The company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal has assured he is in touch with authorities to “clear the confusion so that essential services can operate without trouble.”





First Published on Mar 26, 2020 05:52 pm

