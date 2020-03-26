Coronavirus pandemic | Zomato, Swiggy deliveries hit as 95% restaurants shut amid lockdown

Most restaurants and kitchens have been shut since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India and with a complete nationwide lockdown being imposed, the numbers have gone down even further. The National Restaurant Association of India has informed that nearly 95 percent eateries in the country have suspended service temporarily to help curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The dwindling numbers have greatly affected the services of food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy, reported the Economic Times.

While home delivery of food continues to be listed under essential services during the 21-day lockdown period, the unavailability of partners has made it difficult for them to operate. Besides, delivery personnel have reportedly been roughed up by police and cornered by local authorities. Now, most riders and kitchen staff are fearing police action and refusing to step out during the lockdown. Kitchens are also running out of supplies to prepare food items listed on their menu, thus being forced to down shutters.

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

However, both Swiggy and Zomato have vowed to continue operations despite the crunch of partners. So, they have introduced the option of “contactless delivery”, whereby delivery personnel will be leaving the food parcel outside our doors to avoid any contact with the person receiving the order.

Yet, orders on both food delivery platforms have plummeted by at least 60 percent in the country.

Commenting on this, a Swiggy spokesperson said the impact is short-term, adding it is due to the present supply shortage and closure of high-volume eateries.



I wholeheartedly thank PM Modi @narendramodi, on behalf of restaurants and our delivery partners, for acknowledging and supporting the role of home delivery as an essential service for the nation. [1/9] pic.twitter.com/3Rx85Bjj0e

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2020



We are doing everything in our control to keep our customers well fed, our delivery and restaurant partners safe during this crisis. The next few weeks are going to be strenuous, and we are fully prepared for the challenge and to serve the nation. [4/9]

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Zomato has informed it is functioning at only 30 percent of its delivery capacity. The company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal has assured he is in touch with authorities to “clear the confusion so that essential services can operate without trouble.”

While dining-in services are suspended in various states, and will likely be shut down in remaining states as well, we urge all restaurants to stay open for delivery so we don’t have shortage of supply. [5/9]— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2020



We are working with our restaurant partners and installing thousands of hand sanitising stations for our delivery partners across India. We're also going to check the temperature of our delivery partners at regular intervals so that no one is working when they shouldn’t be.[6/9]

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2020

We are also quickly distributing masks en masse to our delivery partners, to help create a safer operating environment for them, our restaurant partners and customers. [8/9]— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2020