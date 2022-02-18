These are the countries with zero COVID-19 cases

The island nations of Tuvalu and Micronesia are among the places that have managed to escape coronavirus infections. (Representational image)

It has been two years since most of the world has been battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Cases have risen and fallen in countries but there is no indication yet that the infection will completely go away.

An exception is several pristine and remote islands that have managed to remained unaffected by coronavirus. The residents of those areas have nevertheless received vaccines against the infection.

Here is a list of countries/ territories that have zero COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization:

Tuvalu: This island country in South Pacific comprises of nine thinly-populated islands. Nearly 50 people per 100 population have been fully-vaccinated against the coronavirus here.

The Federated States of Micronesia: The country, spread across the Western Pacific, is made up of four island states. More than 38 people per hundred population in these islands are fully-vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Nauru: The small island country situated northeast of Australia had a population of 10,834 as of 2020, according to World Bank. The country has a vaccination rate of 68 per 100 population.

Pitcairn Islands: This British Overseas Territory comprises of four islands --Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno. The only inhabited island is Pitcairn, with a population of just 50.

Saint Helena: Saint Helena is a British Overseas Territory located in the South Atlantic Ocean. It lies over 1,900 kilometres west of Africa’s southwestern coast. In Saint Helena, 58 people per hundred population are fully vaccinated.

Niue: It is a tiny island country in the South Pacific Ocean known for his coral-reef dive sites and limestone cliffs. Over 79 people per hundred population have received both vaccine doses here.

Tokelau, a remote group of atolls, is located in the South Pacific Ocean. It is half-way between Hawaii and New Zealand. More than 71 persons per hundred population are vaccinated here.