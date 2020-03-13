App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | List of helpline numbers of states and union territories in India

Anyone can dial the helpline number for queries and clarifications regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cleaning crews from Servpro emerge from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, US March 11, 2020 (Reuters)
Cleaning crews from Servpro emerge from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, US March 11, 2020 (Reuters)

A total of 74 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Out of these, 57 Indians have been infected by the virus, whereas the remaining 17 are foreign nationals. Among the list of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, the health ministry has set up helpline numbers for all states and union territories of India.

The central helpline number for COVID-19 queries in India is +91-11-23978046. Anyone can dial the helpline number for queries and clarifications regarding the coronavirus pandemic. They can also send an email to ‘ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com’ for getting details.

Below is the list of coronavirus helpline numbers for all Indian states and Union Territories.
Name of the StateHelpline number
Andhra Pradesh8662410978
Arunachal Pradesh9436055743
Assam6913347770
Bihar104
Chhattisgarh077122-35091
Goa104
Gujarat104
Haryana8558893911
Himachal Pradesh104
Jharkhand104
Karnataka104
Kerala0471-2552056
Madhya Pradesh0755-2527177
Maharashtra020-26127394
Manipur3852411668
Meghalaya108
Mizoram102
Nagaland7005539653
Odisha9439994859
Punjab104
Rajasthan0141-2225624
Sikkim104
Tamil Nadu044-29510500
Telangana104
Tripura0381-2315879
Uttarakhand104
Uttar Pradesh18001805145
West Bengal3323412600
Name of the Union TerritoryHelpline Number
Andaman and Nicobar Islands03192-232102
Chandigarh9779558282
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu104
Delhi011-22307154
Jammu1912520982
Kashmir1942440283
Ladakh1982256462
Lakshadweep104
Puducherry104

The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Close
Helpline numbers are being operated at the embassy in Washington DC and consulates at Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Houston and San Francisco.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus India #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID19

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.