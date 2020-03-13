Coronavirus pandemic | List of helpline numbers of states and union territories in India

Anyone can dial the helpline number for queries and clarifications regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 74 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Out of these, 57 Indians have been infected by the virus, whereas the remaining 17 are foreign nationals. Among the list of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, the health ministry has set up helpline numbers for all states and union territories of India.
The central helpline number for COVID-19 queries in India is +91-11-23978046. Anyone can dial the helpline number for queries and clarifications regarding the coronavirus pandemic. They can also send an email to ‘ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com’ for getting details.Below is the list of coronavirus helpline numbers for all Indian states and Union Territories.
|Name of the State
|Helpline number
|Andhra Pradesh
|8662410978
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9436055743
|Assam
|6913347770
|Bihar
|104
|Chhattisgarh
|077122-35091
|Goa
|104
|Gujarat
|104
|Haryana
|8558893911
|Himachal Pradesh
|104
|Jharkhand
|104
|Karnataka
|104
|Kerala
|0471-2552056
|Madhya Pradesh
|0755-2527177
|Maharashtra
|020-26127394
|Manipur
|3852411668
|Meghalaya
|108
|Mizoram
|102
|Nagaland
|7005539653
|Odisha
|9439994859
|Punjab
|104
|Rajasthan
|0141-2225624
|Sikkim
|104
|Tamil Nadu
|044-29510500
|Telangana
|104
|Tripura
|0381-2315879
|Uttarakhand
|104
|Uttar Pradesh
|18001805145
|West Bengal
|3323412600
|Name of the Union Territory
|Helpline Number
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|03192-232102
|Chandigarh
|9779558282
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|104
|Delhi
|011-22307154
|Jammu
|1912520982
|Kashmir
|1942440283
|Ladakh
|1982256462
|Lakshadweep
|104
|Puducherry
|104
The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
