Coronavirus pandemic | List of helpline numbers of states and union territories in India

A total of 74 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Out of these, 57 Indians have been infected by the virus, whereas the remaining 17 are foreign nationals. Among the list of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, the health ministry has set up helpline numbers for all states and union territories of India.

The central helpline number for COVID-19 queries in India is +91-11-23978046. Anyone can dial the helpline number for queries and clarifications regarding the coronavirus pandemic. They can also send an email to ‘ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com’ for getting details.

Name of the State Helpline number Andhra Pradesh 8662410978 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 Assam 6913347770 Bihar 104 Chhattisgarh 077122-35091 Goa 104 Gujarat 104 Haryana 8558893911 Himachal Pradesh 104 Jharkhand 104 Karnataka 104 Kerala 0471-2552056 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177 Maharashtra 020-26127394 Manipur 3852411668 Meghalaya 108 Mizoram 102 Nagaland 7005539653 Odisha 9439994859 Punjab 104 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 Sikkim 104 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500 Telangana 104 Tripura 0381-2315879 Uttarakhand 104 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 West Bengal 3323412600

Name of the Union Territory Helpline Number Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102 Chandigarh 9779558282 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104 Delhi 011-22307154 Jammu 1912520982 Kashmir 1942440283 Ladakh 1982256462 Lakshadweep 104 Puducherry 104

The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Helpline numbers are being operated at the embassy in Washington DC and consulates at Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Houston and San Francisco.