you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India will continue HCQ treatment for mild COVID-19 cases

Health ministry officials, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts, and the Drug Controller General of India have collectively reviewed the novel coronavirus clinical management protocol and decided to limit HCQ use to moderate patients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite the US Food and Drug Administration discontinuing the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for novel coronavirus treatment, India has decided to continue using the prophylactic. Indian health authorities argued that the decision to use the drug to treat mild COVID-19 patients is based on “risk-benefit assessment” and will not be withdrawn just because the FDA has.

Malaria drug HCQ, which is used in lupus and rheumatoid arthritis treatment at present, has had the world divided over its use in COVID-19 treatment.

An Economic Times report quoting a senior official from the drug controller’s office, stated: “We have just changed the clinical management guidelines last week. We are not considering any changes just because the US FDA has withdrawn the emergency use for HCQ.”

However, health ministry officials, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts, and the Drug Controller General of India have collectively reviewed the novel coronavirus clinical management protocol and decided to limit HCQ use to moderate patients. They also advised avoiding the use of the drug to treat patients with “severe diseases”.

Backing the need for the review, another government official said it was necessary “because of growing evidence on the drug”.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus treatment #hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) #ICMR

