Coronavirus pandemic | Gujarat government claims 'ayurvedic kadha' helped quarantined people recover

The entire global medical community may be struggling to find a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus, but it seems that the Gujarat government has found the magic cure in an ayurvedic concoction.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat, has claimed that an ayurvedic concoction of multiple herbs called ‘kadha’ -- that is popular in Indian households -- was administered to more than 3,000 persons who were institutionally quarantined and it showed positive results.

In her address to AYUSH Ministry, she also said that of the 3,585 people in quarantine, only 11 tested positive for COVID-19, adding that those 11 got infected because they did not complete the prescribed dosage. Ravi further said: “This goes to show that this experiment to provide ayurvedic and homoeopathic treatment, or prophylactic immunity-boosting treatment to those in quarantine, has worked quite well.”

Gujarat Government shares success story with Ministry Of Ayush regarding 6000 People in Quarantine benefiting from Ayurvedic Kadha. People who were in Quarantine and drank Kadha for the prescribed time tested negative for Covid-19@DDNewslive@DDIndialive@moayush@drharshvardhanpic.twitter.com/sW8S54cRkf

— DD News Gujarati (@DDNewsGujarati) May 6, 2020



I hope the government knows what it is doing.. People shouldn't be treated as guinea pigs.. #COVID__19

— Pratik Jain (@drpratikjain) May 6, 2020



But why the death rates are high in Guj?

— prashanthcn (@prashanthcn) May 6, 2020



so you gave people in quarantine a "kadha" and they didn't get coronavirus? And you think it's because of the kadha? It couldn't be because they were in quarantine? Do you have any idea how a scientific study is conducted? Is this a good use of taxpayer money at a time like this?

— TheGreatGoobe (@TheGreatGoobe) May 7, 2020

Her speech was shared on Twitter by DD News Gujarati but did not find much acceptance among social media users as many questioned the authenticity of her claims.