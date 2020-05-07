App
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:12 PM IST
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Gujarat government claims 'ayurvedic kadha' helped quarantined people recover

The speech of Jayanti Ravi, Gujarat's Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, was shared on Twitter by DD News Gujarati but did not find much acceptance among social media users as many questioned the authenticity of her claims.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational image (Needpix.com)
Representational image (Needpix.com)

The entire global medical community may be struggling to find a cure for the deadly novel coronavirus, but it seems that the Gujarat government has found the magic cure in an ayurvedic concoction.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat, has claimed that an ayurvedic concoction of multiple herbs called ‘kadha’ -- that is popular in Indian households -- was administered to more than 3,000 persons who were institutionally quarantined and it showed positive results.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

In her address to AYUSH Ministry, she also said that of the 3,585 people in quarantine, only 11 tested positive for COVID-19, adding that those 11 got infected because they did not complete the prescribed dosage. Ravi further said: “This goes to show that this experiment to provide ayurvedic and homoeopathic treatment, or prophylactic immunity-boosting treatment to those in quarantine, has worked quite well.”

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #Ayurveda #coronavirus cure #Coronavirus pandemic #Gujarat government

