you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Google commits $800 million to combat the spread of COVID-19

Part of that pledge includes donating up to 3 million face masks.

Carlsen Martin

Google recently joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, pledging over USD 800 million to helps NGOs, small and medium businesses (SMBs), health workers and government agencies, most of it in the form of free advertising.

In a blog post, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company is working with Magid Glove & Safety to ramp up production of masks which will be provided to the CDC Foundation. The post also detailed Google’s efforts to donate both cash and ad support as part of its coronavirus response.

The Mountain View-based search giant has committed to giving the World Health Organization (WHO) and government agencies across the globe a total of USD 250 million in ad grants, up from $25 million that it announced a few weeks ago. The ad grants will be used to share information on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from the USD 250 million grant, here is how the rest of the $800 million-plus relief fund will be distributed.

USD 20 million will be provided in ad credits to NGOs and community financial institutions to run announcements on relief funds. Google will also offer USD 340 million worth of Google Ads credits for SMBs whose accounts have been active over the past year. The company also committed a USD 200 million investment fund for financial institutions to help SMBs and NGOs. Lastly, USD 20 million worth of Google Cloud credits will be provided for researchers and academic institutions finding ways to combat COVID-19.

Google will also provide direct financial support and expertise to “help increase the production capacity for personal protective equipment (PPE) and lifesaving medical devices”.

The blog post details the other steps company is taking to fight the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief to people and businesses.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Google

