Coronavirus lockdown | Commerce and industries ministry wants Centre to allow more economic activity

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the commerce and industries ministry has suggested that the government consider allowing more economic activity even as the nationwide lockdown is in place. It has urged the home ministry to let more industrial activity take place while ensuring adequate safety for workers to ensure they do not contract the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

It requested the Centre to allow more manufacturing activity in industries such as defence, automobile, electronics and textile, among others, reported NDTV.

The ministry has also recommended the resumption of activities in industries that produce telecom equipment, cement, food, paper, etc., albeit with minimum manpower. It added that repair services of cellphones and home appliances are also important and must be allowed alongside housing and construction activity. The letter further requested the Centre to allow street vendors to operate amid the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to announce the extension of the 21-day lockdown that is supposed to end on April 14; however, it is most likely to be extended by another two weeks till April 30. Several states, including Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana, have already extended the lockdown. In light of these developments, the commerce ministry feels there is a need to at least partially resume economic activity in certain sectors.

Commerce Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra wrote in the letter: “It is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision regarding extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the central government. These new activities are essential to improve economic activity and provide liquidity in the hands of people… I am sure other ministries like agriculture are approaching the home ministry separately for allowing activities like harvesting that they consider crucial.”

The recommendations come following thorough interaction with several industrial bodies and states, that collectively stressed on the need for resumed activity while ensuring strict social distancing and sanitisation. The commerce and industries ministry suggests this can be achieved by reducing the number of shifts and employees during the lockdown period.

A meeting to discuss this was held on April 11 with the chief ministers of all states. Most of them sought an extension of the lockdown while allowing economic activities such as farming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly concurred and asked respective ministries to find ways to reopen certain crucial industries.

Deflecting from his earlier statement focusing only the importance of life in such testing times, the PM said at the end of this meeting: “Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi”, stressing on the importance of saving lives as well as the livelihoods of people.