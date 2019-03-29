Congress' Sanjay Jha faces backlash for using sexist jibe to troll PM

With the intention of trolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, Congress leader Sanjay Jha said the PM speaks like a blonde, on Thursday. Not only did he employed a western cliche to mock Modi, but it was misogynist and insulting to women.



He has white hair. But he sounds more like a blonde.

— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 28, 2019

Jha had written: "He has white hair. But he sounds more like a blonde."

The remark backfired in no time with Twitter users slamming him for the insensitive jibe. Some resorted to trolling the Congress leader himself for commenting on hair colour despite having little hair himself.

Jha is the national spokesperson of the Congress party and has been one of the strongest critics of the Prime Minister and his government.



And what do you mean by a "blonde"? Where did you pick up this outdated piece of American sexism? Watching re-runs of 1970s American serials on your computer?

— Reshmi Dasgupta (@ReshmiDG) March 28, 2019



Jha kaunse bunker me baithke tweet karta rehta hai..iske tv par aane ko to ban kar diya pappu ne

— CHOWKIDAR विवेक (@vivag007) March 28, 2019



Blonde or black hair comment from a guy who has no hair left — Chowkidar Drop C Riffs (@vox_assamanipur) March 28, 2019





Someone with no hair talking about someone's else hair colour.#happyholi Mr Jha.

From where do you get such good quality weed!!

— Mohit Mathur (@mohitmathur81) March 28, 2019



Such misogynist, sexist statement shameful! All feminism thekedaar are hiding under the carpet

— Chowkidar Mëëřå (@imeerage) March 28, 2019



Which of these are you referring to Sanjay? pic.twitter.com/vEKHnYWZOp

— Chaitanya Chinchlikar (@filmy_foodie) March 28, 2019



Sexist remark Sanjay. Please avoid.

— Kiran/‎کرن/किरण (@Chivas_Desi) March 28, 2019



Excuse me. What do you mean by 'like a blonde?'

— shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) March 28, 2019

Notably, he didn’t stop at the “blonde” remark on Thursday. Jha later tweeted: "#Modi can't do a press conference. Modi can't do without a TelePrompTer."