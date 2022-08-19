College student makes $110 million selling Bed Bath & Beyond's meme-stock

A 20-year-old college student made $110 million by selling his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond as the company’s stock price rose over the summer. Jake Freeman’s big payout was made possible because he sold his Bed Bath & Beyond shares before billionaire investor Ryan Cohen exited the struggling home goods retailer following a stunning rally in the meme stock this month.
Freeman, who is studying applied mathematics and economics at the University of Southern California, bought 5 million shares in Bed Bath & Beyond at $5.50 a share in July. He spent a total of $25 million in the investment with the help of his wealthy uncle, reports the Daily Mail.
As a result of his investment, Freeman, 20, owned 6% of the American home goods retail chain company, which saw a surge in value thanks to the ‘meme stock’ boom. A meme stock is stock that gains popularity through social media.
On Tuesday, Freeman sold his stake in the company as the stock price rose to $27 a share. The Financial Times reviewed regulatory filings to report that the 20-year-old college student sold stock worth more than $130 million using his TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers accounts.
The stock fell 16% in after-hours trading Wednesday following reports that a big-name investor with a cult-like following may sell his stake in the struggling retailer. By Thursday, shares tumbled 35% as Ryan Cohen sold his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond.
“I certainly did not expect such a vicious rally upwards,” Freeman told The Financial Times on Wednesday. “I thought this was going to be a six-months-plus play…I was really shocked that it went up so fast.”
The company's shares were down at $12.27 in after-hours trading. After gaining nearly 360% this month, the share price had risen to $30 in the previous session when the rout began after RC Ventures said it aims to sell 9.45 million shares, worth $148.6 million.
"News that Ryan Cohen may be selling his stake in BBBY appears to have spooked the meme stock faithful," David Jones, strategist at Capital.com, was quoted as saying by Reuters.