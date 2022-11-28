Chetan Bhagat says 'nothing wrong' after being slammed for remarks on Urfi Javed

Chetan Bhagat mentioned Urfi Javed at a literature festival.

Author Chetan Bhagat on Monday denied communicating with actor and reality TV star Urfi Javed after the latter slammed Bhagat for his recent statements saying young people look at her photos “hiding in their blankets”. The “Two States” author, who has received widespread criticism for his comments, defended his remarks, saying “there’s nothing wrong” in asking people to not waste their time on Instagram.

“Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Urfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?” Chetan Bhagat had said recently at a literature festival.

"On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blanket.”

Javed, who has close to four million followers on Instagram, hit back at Bhagat, saying she has been unnecessarily dragged into a conversation.

“Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you’re a pervert doesn’t mean it’s the girl’s fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me into a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f****d thing to say. You messaging girls isn’t a distraction for them, Chetan Bhagat?

She also shared screenshots of Bhagat’s alleged WhatsApp messages which were leaked during the 2018 #MeToo movement.



Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career

— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

Reacting to the social media influencer’s points, Bhagat termed the entire episode a “non-issue”.

“Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake, a lie. Also a non-issue. Haven’t criticised anyone. And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career,” Bhagat tweeted.