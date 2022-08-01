English
    Chess legend Viswanathan Anand left stumped after this 'distracting' question from kids

    In a video shared on Twitter, the kids can be seen deeply contemplating what to ask the Grandmaster and in the end, they asked something about “distracting" the Chess pieces.

    News18
    August 01, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST
    Viswanathan Anand faced the question at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

    Viswanathan Anand, Indian’s Chess legend, was recently left stumped by two young fans’ question at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The eight-year-old twins asked him a question on Chess- nothing outside his forte- but left him scrambling for an answer. Why, you ask? It was because most people couldn’t really understand the question.


    Misunderstanding the question, Anand begins to answer it, but the little girl interrupts him and repeats her question. Stumped, Anand says, “I have no idea". “I try but they never get distracted," he quips. “I’m sorry but you can try and distract the opponents but I don’t know how to distract the pieces."



    Later, Anand retweeted the video and wrote, “The question of the day!"

    “If a piece can move, it can threat other pieces, it can take etc. then it can be distracted. Just Brilliant. Its a great question, when I think from an eight year old’s perspective," a Twitter user wrote.


    “Vishy you should understand their question in person, maybe they would have developed some new techniques which no one has ever imagined in the game," quipped another.


    Recently, Anand said he was happy being an “enthusiastic mentor" and never thought of reconsidering his decision of not playing in the Olympiad after it was moved out of Russia and allotted to Chennai.

    Anand, a five-time world champion, had decided not to participate this time but he will be guiding the Indian team at the showpiece event to be held in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

