'A fast learner': Byju Raveendran reveals what he likes and dislikes about wife Divya Gokulnath

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023, Byju Raveendran (right) revealed what he liked about his wife Divya Gokulnath (left) and what he disliked.

Byju's founder Byju Raveendran has been married to Divya Gokulnath for over a decade and the couple are parents to two sons. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023 recently, Raveendran revealed what he liked about his wife and what he disliked about her.

"What I really like is the fact that all of them have really stepped up in the last ten years, including her. We are all self-learners, we have the built the product completely on the assumption that students learn the best when they learn on their own. How do we enable them to learn on their own is where teachers start playing the role of a mentor, that strong belief in self-learning. She is a fast learner and really stepped up to play multiple roles," he said at the conclave.

"What I don't like is the fact that she does not like the last minute changes and is very rigid about last minute changes, which is part of the game. That is exactly what she will say she does not like about me," he added.

At the same event, Raveendran also revealed how the romance between him and Gokulnath happened and her curiosity was something which made her stand out.

"How did the romance happen? I can tell you that I always used to teach in auditoriums like these or stadiums which are bigger than this, so it's very difficult to notice any particular student. She (Divya) used to stay back and ask a lot of questions so she got noticed and I don’t know when it changed and we became life partners," Raveendran said.

In 2022, Byju's was criticised heavily for laying off employees in bulk, alleged mis-selling of different courses, and accounting irregularities.

Also Read: Messi’s reaction when told how Byju Raveendran stalked him in lift for 2 days