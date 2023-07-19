Business card for flirting? US woman's innovative creation goes viral

Miriam even listed her contact number and her Twitter handle in the “business card”. (Image: @MakaliaVance/Twitter)

Nowadays, technology has made everything so easy. Everything can be availed with a click of a button. Even a person to date. Dating apps have become a huge thing for people seeking potential partners.

However, in this era of dating apps, a woman came up with quite an old school yet innovative way of meeting and getting to know people.

So, Miriam Makalia Vance, a woman based out of Brooklyn, New York, created a business card for flirting. Yes, you read that right. She shared a picture of the same on Twitter. “Hi, I think you are cute,” read the title while the introduction read, “My name is Miriam. If you think I am cute too, get in touch.”

She even listed her contact number and her Twitter handle in the “business card”.

"Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting,” read the caption of the post.

No points in guessing that Miriam’s unique way of flirting grabbed a lot of eyeballs online and a ton of reactions from social media users.

“If there is any justice in the world you should get the BEST date from this tweet exploding,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I love this idea! How did you make yours/get it printed?”

A third user quipped, “These are adorable and amazing, I love the concept.”

“This blew up in a way I never thought it would but in case anyone is wondering, I don’t have Instagram! Twitter is my only social media so that’s why I put my handle in case someone doesn’t want to text or if they want to look me up first,” Miriam wrote in another tweet.