you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

British MP is Pak proxy, deportation was necessary: Cong leader

The Labour Party MP, who had earlier criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Kashmir, was sent back from the Delhi airport on February 17.

Jagyaseni Biswas

A day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Centre for deporting British parliamentarian Debbie Abrahams, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi came out in support of the move. Dubbing her a Pakistan proxy, he said on February 18 that the deportation was a “necessity”.

He took to Twitter and wrote:

Thiruvananthapuram parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, however, had criticised the deportation of Abrahams to Dubai and asked if the government is “scared of critics”.

The Labour Party MP, who had earlier criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Kashmir, was sent back from the Delhi airport on February 17.

Although the head of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir in Britain has claimed she was “treated like a criminal” despite having a valid visa, the Indian government has denied her claims. Authorities have stated that the diplomat had been informed about the cancellation of her e-visa beforehand and could have applied for a regular visa.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Abhishek Manu Singhvi #deportation #diplomat #situation in Jammu and Kashmir

