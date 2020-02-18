British MP is Pak proxy, deportation was necessary: Cong leader

A day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Centre for deporting British parliamentarian Debbie Abrahams, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi came out in support of the move. Dubbing her a Pakistan proxy, he said on February 18 that the deportation was a “necessity”.



The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted.#Kashmir#DebbieAbrahams

— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 18, 2020



If things are fine in #Kashmir, shouldn't the Govt encourage critics to witness the situation themselves to put their fears to rest? Instead of conducting tours for pliant MEPs &polite Ambassadors alone, surely the head of a ParliamentaryGroup on the subject is worth cultivating? https://t.co/vMtcAXCDb9

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 17, 2020

He took to Twitter and wrote:Thiruvananthapuram parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, however, had criticised the deportation of Abrahams to Dubai and asked if the government is “scared of critics”.

The Labour Party MP, who had earlier criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Kashmir, was sent back from the Delhi airport on February 17.

Although the head of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir in Britain has claimed she was “treated like a criminal” despite having a valid visa, the Indian government has denied her claims. Authorities have stated that the diplomat had been informed about the cancellation of her e-visa beforehand and could have applied for a regular visa.