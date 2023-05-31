Woman’s breakdance in saree is breaking that internet. Watch viral video

A Nepali woman’s breakdance performance in a saree and high heels has left millions amazed. Footage that has gone massively viral online shows M Jenisha, dancer, choreographer and a member of the Nepal HipHop Foundation, breaking out into some impressive moves at a community event. What makes her moves even more impressive is the fact she performs them while wearing a saree.

Breakdance is a style of athletic dancing, typically to hip-hop music, that is characterized by energetic movements and stylized footwork. It is generally associated with a particular style of dressing that included baggy pants, baseball caps and sweat suits. Moreover, performers usually wear sneakers because the power moves can be dangerous.

However, Nepal HipHop Foundation member Jenisha threw caution to the wind when she breakdanced in a saree and heels. Viral Instagram footage shows Jenisha, dressed in a pink saree, take centre stage as women around her cheer her on.



The video has collected 9.3 million views in the week since it was shared online.

While many were impressed and praised the dancer, others were more critical.

“It looks so weird, saree doesn't don't support these movements. She is a good dancer though,” wrote one person. “All I can see is that saree sweeping the floor,” another commented.

“Omg super confident and great dancer as well… I can't even walk properly with saree,” one Instagram user countered.

“She is a gifted dancer and obviously has great moves but it is too difficult in a sari,” another wrote.