Board exams to be held twice a year. Internet reacts

The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce.

On August 23, the Ministry of Education launched the new curriculum framework for school education in sync with the National Education Policy (NEP).

According to the new curriculum, board exams now will be held twice a year. Students will be allowed to retain their best score. In order to make board exams easier, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

In addition, students of class 11 and 12 will have to study two new languages and one of them has to be an Indian language, the final NCF (National Curriculum Framework) document accessed by PTI said.

Needless to say, the development caused a flutter on the internet and prompted an array of reactions from social media users.

A major section of the internet was not very happy with the new curriculum and shared their thoughts.

“Coaching institute will also double their fees now,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “What about college admission? JEE/NEET? Will those be twice a year too? Look like it's going to benefit NEP to benefit the coaching institutes. We don't have the infrastructure for NEP.”

A third user remarked, “That's how you demolish the education system.”

“India's education policy keeping going down the drain. Who is framing these useless ideas?” a person wrote.

Several users also claimed that the rule will increase the stress on students. “And what's the point of two exams? Just one creates so much stress on students,” a user commented.

“Means double the tension and pressure to beat your previous score,” a person wrote.

On the other hand, some people came out in support of the same. “Great news, this looks like another way to relax students, however this will create more bias, 1st attempt marks would count more weight and affect cut-offs likewise,” a user wrote.

“Board exams twice a year, choice of subjects not limited to streams, so happy for the future babies," another user commented.