BMC declares Worli as ‘cleanest ward’ of Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Worli to be the cleanest ward on January 17. Worli, also named as the G-South ward, is the constituency of Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray.The awards were announced at an awareness programme held in Worli. Elated by the announcement, the young minister took to Twitter on January 19 and said that he hopes to see all the other wards share this award in the future.
The cleanest ward award: @mybmcWardGS ! Worli! Looking forward to all other wards share this award next year together https://t.co/zAQQi9qsxX
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 19, 2020
Several other organisations were also awarded by the BMC for maintaining cleanliness. The cleanest school award went to Witty International School, while PD Hinduja was declared the cleanest hospital this year. According to a Times of India report, Frangipani Cooperative Housing Society was declared to be the cleanest housing society in Mumbai and the cleanest community toilet award went to Pratha Samajik Sanstha. A cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh was given by the civic body to the winners in each category.Many other such awards were given out to non-profit organisations and regulatory bodies to encourage them to take part in Swachh Survekshan 2020.