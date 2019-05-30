BJP's winning MP from Secunderabad: Bring notebooks, not bouquets

Kishan Reddy, who won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, began a touching initiative to mark his win.

On May 27, the Secunderabad MP put out a thank you note on Twitter thanking everyone who wished him on his astounding poll win. And instead of stopping at just that, he won people’s heart by asking his well-wishers, who are visiting him at his camp office, to greet him with notebooks instead of flowers, shawls, or sweets.

Reddy asked people to bring in notebooks, which will then be donated to needy children of government schools as soon as they reopen in Telangana.

The gesture touched many hearts. Not only did it earn the BJP MP praise from all quarters, but scores of people also swarmed to his office carrying bundles of notebooks. Party workers and well-wishers have since been flocking to him to support the noble cause.

Earlier this week, Rajesh Kumar, the president of Greater Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and his team paid a visit to Kishan Reddy at his house to donate more notebooks.

Heaping praises on Reddy, he said: “Every leader should take him as a role model and implement such great practices to help poor.”

Apart from them, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) also visited Reddy to donate notebooks and storybooks.



SHG members & friends called on me at my office.

Humbled by the gesture to greet me with note books & story books for the needy school children.

Request everyone visiting me not to get any flower bouquets & sweets instead note books & story books for needy children are welcome pic.twitter.com/FldFN9LV0N

— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 27, 2019



Humbled by the gesture of constituents, friends & well wishers who called on me today at my office with note books for the needy children, as appealed by me.

Very happy & my gratitude to all for this gesture. pic.twitter.com/5Tv0pCgkGL — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 28, 2019

Touched by the overwhelming response, Reddy thanked everyone who supported the move on Twitter and urged more people to come out in support of students from poor backgrounds.