App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP's winning MP from Secunderabad: Bring notebooks, not bouquets

Reddy asked people to bring in notebooks, which will then be donated to needy children of government schools as soon as they reopen in Telangana.

Jagyaseni Biswas
G Kishan Reddy (Left) being honoured with notebooks (Image: Facebook/ Kishan Reddy)
G Kishan Reddy (Left) being honoured with notebooks (Image: Facebook/ Kishan Reddy)
Whatsapp

Kishan Reddy, who won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, began a touching initiative to mark his win.

On May 27, the Secunderabad MP put out a thank you note on Twitter thanking everyone who wished him on his astounding poll win. And instead of stopping at just that, he won people’s heart by asking his well-wishers, who are visiting him at his camp office, to greet him with notebooks instead of flowers, shawls, or sweets.

Reddy asked people to bring in notebooks, which will then be donated to needy children of government schools as soon as they reopen in Telangana.

The gesture touched many hearts. Not only did it earn the BJP MP praise from all quarters, but scores of people also swarmed to his office carrying bundles of notebooks. Party workers and well-wishers have since been flocking to him to support the noble cause.

Earlier this week, Rajesh Kumar, the president of Greater Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and his team paid a visit to Kishan Reddy at his house to donate more notebooks.

related news

Heaping praises on Reddy, he said: “Every leader should take him as a role model and implement such great practices to help poor.”

Apart from them, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) also visited Reddy to donate notebooks and storybooks.

Touched by the overwhelming response, Reddy thanked everyone who supported the move on Twitter and urged more people to come out in support of students from poor backgrounds.

First Published on May 30, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.