App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BevQ on Google Play: How Kerala is selling liquor during coronavirus lockdown

The technical issues seem to remain unresolved as people have started trolling the company on multiple platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shortly after Kerala’s BevQ application was launched, android users were unable to download it from the Google Play Store till 9.40 pm due to a technical glitch. Even after it was finally visible to users around 11 pm, several tipplers complained of having trouble registering.

The app was launched by Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan on May 26 to solve the issue of overcrowding at liquor stores in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, reported India Today.

The Kerala government decided to commission work on the mobile application after frequent reports of overcrowding at beverage corporation outlets flouting social distancing norms, started surfacing.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

The application developed by Kochi-based start-up Faircode Technologies Ltd, is supposed to assign time slots for people looking to purchase alcohol in Kerala. However, the technical issues seem to remain unresolved as people have started trolling the company.

Meanwhile, the company has claimed that as many as 18,200 people registered with BevQ within the first three hours of its launch.

One Keralite who downloaded the BevQ app, wrote on the Facebook page of the company: “Stupid app. Before even completing the registration process it showed ‘OTP sent’. Finally, when I got the OTP and booked my slot, it turned out to be at an outlet located 50 kilometres away from my current location. First impression is highly disappointing and a waste of time.”

A thousand others who could not register or download the application also voiced their disappointment through different channels.

The spokesperson of Faircode Technologies has assured that the technical team is working to remove the glitch and informed that most of the problems have already been resolved.

Follow our full coverage on coronavirus



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 11:32 am

tags #BevQ #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Kerala #liquor shops

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.