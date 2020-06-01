BevQ on Google Play: How Kerala is selling liquor during coronavirus lockdown

Shortly after Kerala’s BevQ application was launched, android users were unable to download it from the Google Play Store till 9.40 pm due to a technical glitch. Even after it was finally visible to users around 11 pm, several tipplers complained of having trouble registering.

The app was launched by Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan on May 26 to solve the issue of overcrowding at liquor stores in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, reported India Today.

The Kerala government decided to commission work on the mobile application after frequent reports of overcrowding at beverage corporation outlets flouting social distancing norms, started surfacing.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The application developed by Kochi-based start-up Faircode Technologies Ltd, is supposed to assign time slots for people looking to purchase alcohol in Kerala. However, the technical issues seem to remain unresolved as people have started trolling the company.

Meanwhile, the company has claimed that as many as 18,200 people registered with BevQ within the first three hours of its launch.

One Keralite who downloaded the BevQ app, wrote on the Facebook page of the company: “Stupid app. Before even completing the registration process it showed ‘OTP sent’. Finally, when I got the OTP and booked my slot, it turned out to be at an outlet located 50 kilometres away from my current location. First impression is highly disappointing and a waste of time.”

A thousand others who could not register or download the application also voiced their disappointment through different channels.

The spokesperson of Faircode Technologies has assured that the technical team is working to remove the glitch and informed that most of the problems have already been resolved.





