Bengaluru techie loses Rs 2.6 lakh after being cheated on dating app: Report

The Bengaluru techie also said that he got a call from Aravind Shukla, who claimed that he was a police officer working in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo).

A 30-year-old Bengaluru techie lost Rs 2.6 lakh after he was blackmailed by two scammers who took money from him, a New Indian Express report said.

The man downloaded an app after he was impressed by how it was advertised, but paid a massive price for installing the app. Two criminals which included a woman blackmailed the person with his naked photos and videos and took money from him.

The person was looking for a partner and downloaded the app, where he spoke with the accused woman, who trapped him in by talking sweetly.

The man filed a complaint at a local police station against the accused who were identified as 25-year-old Nikita and 33-year-old Aravind Shukla. The man got in touch with Nikita on August 16 when she took his social media user ID and his WhatsApp number.

The woman then started making WhatsApp video calls to the man and during one of the calls, convinced him to take off his clothes and later sent him a compromised video recording of himself on his WhatsApp number.

Nikita threatened to make the video public on his social media profile if he did not send her money.

"The victim has lost around Rs 2.6 lakh. After he got threatening calls from a man claiming to be a sub-inspector, the victim approached the police. We have got the account numbers to which the victim has sent money. The case is under investigation," a police officer investigating the matter said.

The woman gave the man several different account numbers and took the money from him. The techie also said that he got a call from Shukla, who claimed that he was a police officer working in Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Bengaluru man loses Rs 82 lakh after getting cheated by 2 women in sex scandal: Report