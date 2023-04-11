Meet the Bengaluru couple who sold their flat to sell samosas. Now, they make Rs 12 lakh a day

Bengaluru couple Nidhi and Shikhar Singh launched their startup Samosa Singh in 2015. (Image credit: Shikhar Singh/LinkedIn)

In 2015, a Bengaluru couple quit their jobs with a yearly package of Rs 30 lakh a year, to launch their first startup Samosa Singh. A year later, they sold their flat because they needed investment. Cut to 2023, the couple makes Rs 12 lakh per day selling samosas, Times of India reported.

Nidhi and Shikhar Singh's Samosa Singh now has more than 40 outlets across the country and is known for its butter chicken samosa and kadai paneer samosas.

Speaking about why they decided to open a samosa-based startup, Shikhar Singh told Yourstory that it was when he realised that there was no hygienic, fast food-like model available for Indian snacks. All fast-food restaurants mostly offered pizzas and burgers making customers turn to street vendors for Indian snacks and savouries. Moreover, samosa is a popular snack across the country, he added.

"Every region in our country has its own specialities. But you will find samosas in any part of India. Everyone in India will know what a samosa is. You don’t need to explain,” Shikhar Singh told the publication.

The business kicked off well as orders scaled up to 500 a day within two months. Then the company received another order to complete which the Singhs had to sell their flat. A German engineering giant asked them if they could deliver 8,000 samosas a day. That's when the couple had to sell their flat for a bigger kitchen.

“It was a 4-BHK apartment in Yelahanka, near the airport," Nidhi Singh told The Weekend Reader. "Since the builder was still building the house, we had customised it exactly according to our likes. We had done away with walls to create more open space, and chose the colours of the walls.”

The couple stayed at the flat for one day before selling it off.

“We listed our house on Magic Bricks and it sold out for Rs 80 lakh. We needed the money for Samosa Singh, and we had the conviction that we were doing the right thing. Not even for a moment did we feel sad, since we were very confident about the business,” Nidhi told the publication.

The risk paid off. From selling 6,000 units of samosas in the initial months, the numbers have now jumped to more than 3.6 lakh units in two years. And since then, there has been no looking back. In 2020, Samosa Singh raised about Rs 17 crore in a series A funding round. The company used the money to scale up its operations.

