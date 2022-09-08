English
    Denied plate and spoons with samosa, Madhya Pradesh man calls CM helpline to complain

    There is a shop named Rakesh Samosa at Chhatarpur bus stand. The person who gets the samosa packed here has not given a spoon or a bowl," read the complaint.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
    Representative image

    In a bizarre incident, a man upset about the non-availability of bowls and spoons at a samosa shop called the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s helpline number to register a complaint. The incident took place on August 30, when Vansh Bahadur visited a shop named Rakesh Samosa.

    Bahadur was apparently not provided a plate or spoons with his snack at Rakesh Samosa, located near Chhatarpur bus stand. The lack of service upset him so much that he called up the chief minister’s helpline number to complain about the eatery.

    According to an India Today report, Bahadur, in his complaint, said: “There is a shop named Rakesh Samosa at Chhatarpur bus stand. The person who gets the samosa packed here has not given a spoon or a bowl to him. Please get the problem resolved as soon as possible.”

    His complaint was initially accepted by the helpline. Barely a week later, however, it was terminated.

    On September 5, the complaint was closed with the remark: “The complaint has been disposed of due to the complaint/suggestion you have filed online on the CM Helpline Portal.”

    This is not the first instance of public helpline numbers being inundated with frivolous or trivial complaints. In 2019, a young man in Nagpur approached the police saying a girl had “stolen” his heart and cops should help get it back.
    Tags: #Madhya Pradesh #Samosa
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 10:42 am
