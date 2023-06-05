Video: This swanky Bengaluru auto has tray tables, cushions and posters of...

This auto in Bengaluru has several swanky upgrades. (Image: screengrab from video @ajithkumar1995a/Twitter)

An autorickshaw in Bengaluru is viral on social media after a video of the vehicle, shared by a Twitter user, caught the attention of people. It is not your ordinary, regular auto you usually hail for commute. Increasingly, several auto-rickshaw drivers have upgraded their vehicles to provide a better experience to their passengers.

For this particular auto, a walkaround clip shows many upgrades done by the driver. With multi-coloured LED lights, doors and glass windows on both the driver’s and the passengers’ side, and several other swanky features, the auto is sure to catch your eye.

The auto also has leatherette seats with even tray tables. There is a running, colourful ticker too behind the auto with posters of late Kannada actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Shankar Nag.

There are cushions for the passengers, a fan and a fire extinguisher and the driver, MG Nagaraja, also has a tablet installed in his section for navigation and music.



Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto . Has anyone traveled so far pic.twitter.com/ISLEmup6we — Ajith Sahani (@ajithkumar1995a) June 1, 2023

The driver bought the auto just last year and its uniqueness has already turned heads of commuters in India’s Silicon Valley.

He gave a tour of his auto to a few locals, impressed by the vehicle.

However, not everyone on Twitter was impressed. While many loved the décor and praised the driver, some didn’t like it as much.

“They don't usually stop when called, don't accept reasonable fare. No meter. Don't accept rides on booking apps. How will we travel sir,” one user wrote.

“No wonder our car makers also dump so much chrome all around the car & make it ugly,” wrote another.

Just days ago, another auto from Punjab went viral after it was spotted with a cooler attached on its back.

An autorickshaw driver from Mumbai, a few years ago, also went viral for equipping his vehicle with several facilities like charging points, santising stand, washbasin, plants and even a mini TV.