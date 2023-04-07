Bengaluru autorickshaw with 3 registration numbers sparks ‘moonlighting’ jokes

An autorickshaw in Bengaluru with different registration numbers (Image credit: @jadhav_suprit96/Twitter)

It’s not unusual for gig workers to work for different companies. Autorickshaw drivers, for example, often take up rides through both Ola and Uber. What is unusual, however, is an autorickshaw with three registration numbers – a different one for each company. One Bengaluru man recently spotted such an auto plying in the city and took a photograph he later shared on Twitter.

The picture shared by Twitter user Suprit shows an autorickshaw displaying three registration numbers. While its registered number is displayed at the bottom right corner, temporary number plates also show the numbers he is using for Ola and Rapido.



Another #PeakBangalore moment in E-city. How many registrations is too many registrations? @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/SaW9hMKBQV

— suprit j (@jadhav_suprit96) April 5, 2023

“Another #PeakBangalore moment in E-city. How many registrations is too many registrations?” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the picture.

His tweet has gone viral with hundreds of likes and comments – many of which cracked jokes about the auto driver ‘moonlighting’ for different companies. “Dude’s moonlighting,” wrote one person. “Is this even legal?” several others questioned.

Some also shared other examples of autorickshaws plying with multiple registration numbers.



Bengaluru's auto unions called a one-day strike last month demanding a ban on bike taxis in the city.

Manjunath S, an auto driver, who came for the protest, said: “College students are also running bike taxis as a part-time job but this is our livelihood. White-board two-wheelers are meant only for private usage not for commercial purposes like bike taxis. There is also no safety of passengers since they can’t even claim insurance in case of an accident”.