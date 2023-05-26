English
    'Cost of cab fare is...': Man shocked after Uber shows high rates at Bengaluru airport

    The man confirmed in one of his replies to a user that the distance between the Bengaluru airport and the destination in Electronic City was 50 km.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
    Uber

    In a screenshot shared on Twitter, the man said that the Uber fare displayed was almost close to what he had paid for his flight. (Photo credit for right: Screengrab from twitter.com/@Badass_Superdad).

    A man was left shocked after he tried to book a cab on Uber from Bengaluru airport to a destination in Electronic City and the rider app displayed exorbitant prices for the travel.

    In a screenshot shared on Twitter, the man said that the fare displayed was almost close to what he had paid for his flight. The man confirmed in one of his replies to a user that the distance between the airport and the destination was 50 km.


    "Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City. Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket," he wrote on Twitter.


    The tweet generated several comments, some of whom suggested alternate modes of transport while others expressed shock at the rates.

    "Exactly. Not just rate but travel time too is mostly equal if flying domestic," one user wrote.

    "This is insane! I think AC buses also ply and can be quite comfortable, I have taken one for Mysuru in the past," another user wrote.

    "Why didn't you a Merc or BMW on Ola and then cry on Twitter? 2300 is a decent amount for 50+kms from EC," a third user wrote.

    "First they made us addicted to it and now they have start looting us," another user wrote.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:00 pm