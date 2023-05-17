Bengaluru man books Uber auto to beat traffic, gets waiting time of 71 minutes

The screenshot revealed that the Uber auto booked by the man was 24 km away. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@madmax_anushank).

Autos and cabs have become an essential part of a common man's life, particularly during an urgent need of travel. However, there could be instances when aspects such as waiting time can leave passengers flummoxed.

In one such occurrence recently, a commuter in the city shared a screenshot which indicated the waiting time for his commute as 71 minutes for a Uber auto booking that the person had made.

"Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru," the person posted the screenshot on Twitter.



Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/6rQt1TswPU — Anushank Jain (@madmax_anushank) May 16, 2023

The photo generated mixed responses from users on Twitter, with few saying it was a normal way of life in the city while others requesting Uber to make few changes.

"Normal Day in Bengaluru," wrote one user.

"This tweet screenshot should be sent to all respected HR managers of "work from office" companies in Bengaluru," wrote another user.

"I'm one of Uber rider, sometimes you find a request ride 10 to 15 minutes away, then you sacrifice to pick only to end being paid a pinch. Uber need to form a creteria where such distant customers are alerted and in dieneed should be charged both for a pick up and a drop off," a user wrote.

One of the users told the person that he deserved huge respect if he did wait for 71 minutes, to which he replied, "Hahaha. Driver Cancelled after 1 min. Sad ending,".

