Passengers arrested at Bengaluru airport for carrying 48,000 cigarettes worth Rs 8.2 lakh

Two Thai AirAsia passengers from Chennai were arrested recently at Bengaluru airport for carrying 48,000 cigarettes worth Rs 8.2 lakh, a Times Now report said.

Other reports said that the men had travelled in a Thai AirAsia flight FD 137 which landed at the airport from Bangkok at 10:15 pm on Monday.

As per sources at the Bengaluru Customs' air intelligence unit, the two men landed at the airport with four suitcases. The customs officials opened the suitcases and found cigarettes, that were primarily of overseas brands and were prohibited for sale in India without a licence.

"They were intercepted when they were attempting to cross Green Channel. Examination of checked-in baggage led to recovery and seizure of 48,000 cigarette sticks worth Rs 8.16 lakh. Both the individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act," a senior customs official said.

This is not the first incident in recent times when passengers have been caught carrying goods other than essentials in their luggage after arriving at Bengaluru airport.

A man was caught carrying a baby kangaroo in his suitcase, which had died of suffocation inside the luggage. In addition to the kangaroo, the suitcases also had four spitting cobras, pythons, iguanas, lizards, tortoises and even small crocodiles. The reptiles were kept inside boxes and brought into the city.

In April, a woman was arrested at Chennai airport after she was caught carrying 22 snakes in her bag while traveling from Kuala Lumpur.

