AirAsia passenger arrested at Bengaluru airport for sexually harassing cabin crew

A passenger traveling in a Kochi to Bhopal via Bengaluru AirAsia flight was arrested after a 21-year-old flight attendant complained she was sexually harassed by him at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The incident allegedly took place when passengers were deboarding the AirAsia aircraft number 6E-702 on Monday morning in Bengaluru. The flight attendant was from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and the flight landed at KIA at 6:06 am.

A report in Deccan Herald stated that as the passengers were deboarding the flight, the passenger in question- identified as Sijin A from Kerala-asked the attendant if he had to change flights to head towards Goa.

The attendant informed him that that particular flight was headed towards Bhopal and asked him to disembark the flight and take another one.

As the flight attendant stood near the aircraft's back seat, Sijin came up from behind and touched her back. The attendant confronted the passenger, but he did not reply. She then alerted the security, who detained the passenger and handed him over to the Bengaluru Airport police.

Senior police officials stated that Sijin, who works as a manager at a private firm in Kerala, was arrested under sexual harassment charges.

Earlier this month, Air India imposed a two-year flying ban on an individual who caused physical harm to two female cabin crew members onboard a Delhi-London flight on April 10. As per sources, The individual's behaviour was classified as Level 3 category offence.

