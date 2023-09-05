BBC presenter apologises for ‘unfortunate slip-of-tongue’ that turned his show X-rated

Chris Arnold has apologised for his unintentionally explicit comment on-air (Image credit: @ChrisArnoldInc/Twitter)

BBC presenter Chris Arnold has apologised for inadvertently saying something explicit on live radio, shocking his audience in the process. Arnold was covering Mel Everett on BBC Radio Somerset when a slip of tongue led to a double entendre he never intended.

The BBC presenter wanted to inform his listeners that the show had lots in store for them to enjoy. Instead, what he said had a totally different meaning.

“Hello, good evening, Chris Arnold here until 10pm,” he began. So far, so good – and then things took an awkward turn as Arnold said: “Lots of come… lots to come.”

The presenter was left momentarily tongue-tied as he realised what he had said. He then tried to gloss over the fact and move on after a pause, saying “Right. Okay.”



I can only apologise profusely to the listeners for this deeply unfortunate slip of the tongue on the show this evening. pic.twitter.com/KOz8pd35CS

— Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) August 31, 2023

Arnold later took to X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, to apologise for his unintended double entendre. “I can only apologise profusely to the listeners for this deeply unfortunate slip of the tongue on the show this evening,” he wrote.

However, most people chose to see the funny side of things and flooded the comments section with gentle teasing and jokes. “Tbf it is always exciting to be on air,” wrote radio presenter Greg James. “So glad I work with such consummate professionals,” BBC digital journalist Jonathan Holmes commented.

This is not the first time a presenter has suffered from an unfortunate slip of tongue during a live show. Only last month, Gareth Barlow, a BBC presenter, started a segment by saying “I am watching” rather than “you are watching,” leaving his audience in stitches.