English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Aviation minister Scindia to examine ‘ridiculous’ new airline rule

    Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised to look into the matter of airlines charging extra to provide a hard copy of boarding pass to passengers.

    Sanya Jain
    May 14, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, 51, has agreed to examine a new rule on generating boarding passes.

    Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, 51, has agreed to examine a new rule on generating boarding passes.


    Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised to look into the matter of airlines charging extra to provide a hard copy of boarding pass to passengers. Scindia agreed that airlines charging extra for generating a boarding pass was “ridiculous” when tagged in a complaint about low-cost airline SpiceJet.

    On Friday, a Twitter user complained about SpiceJet charging their customers for generating a boarding pass at the check-in counter. “New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged,” the user tweeted.

    This issue was brought to the aviation minister’s attention by a journalist who branded the rule “ridiculous.”

    "Agreed, will examine this asap!" Jyotiraditya Scindia promised.


    As per current government guidelines, it is mandatory for all passengers to check in online before their domestic flight. An electronic copy of the boarding pass is sent to the passenger after web check in is completed.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, many on Twitter have complained about airlines charging extra from passengers who want a physical copy of their boarding pass. The rule, they have pointed out, is discriminatory as not everyone carries a smartphone to access a soft copy of the pass.


    The issue is not limited to SpiceJet. IndiGo and Go First passengers have also complained about this on Twitter.


    One Twitter user pointed out that web check in is not always possible, especially if the ticket was booked in case of an emergency.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #Go First #IndiGo #Jyotiraditya Scindia #SpiceJet
    first published: May 14, 2022 10:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.