Asus Zenfone 6 spotted on FCC listings before May 16 launch

Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer Asus would be launching its flagship device Zenfone 6/6z on May 16. However, even before the launch, the device has been spotted online, revealing key specifications of the device.

According to MySmartPrice’s report, the Asus Zenfone 6 with the model number ASUS_I01WD has been spotted on FCC listings. As per the listing, the Zenfone 6 will have an 18W fast charging support, same as the current flagship Zenfone 5Z. This is comparatively less than what other smartphone manufacturers are offering with 22.5W to 25W or more fast charging support.

The listings also reveal that the Zenfone 6 will have a dual camera setup at the back and is expected to have a 48MP primary sensor. The device would be powered by a 7nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. The Zenfone 5Z has options up to 8GB RAM, so it is expected that the Zenfone 6 would have the same RAM options if not more. In terms of internal storage, the device is expected to have options up to 256GB.

The device was spotted on Geekbench which revealed that the Zenfone 6 would outperform the Galaxy S10. The Asus handset spotted on GeekBench recorded a 3,527 score in single-core and 11,190 scores in multi-core tests. The test confirms the processor used in the device as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, considering these numbers beat out Samsung’s Galaxy S10 handset. The Galaxy S10 (with Qualcomm chipset) was able to score 3,438 points in single-core and 10,637 points in multi-core tests.

Last month, Asus released a teaser of its upcoming flagship device. The 30-second teaser video shows the journey of the Zenfone smartphone series over the years. In the end, Asus says the Zenfone 6 would “defy ordinary”. An advertisement of the flagship was spotted during the MWC 2019 which had an announcement date of May 14. The ad had a picture of the smartphone with no bezels or notch. The updated video-teaser states that the Zenfone 6 would be launched on May 16. Based on the updates, it is speculated that Asus Zenfone 6 will have a slider design or a pop-up camera if the company decides to ditch any kind of notch.

The device would run on Android 9.0 out of the box, and, when launched in India, it is expected to be priced at Rs 35,000 for the base variant. The Zenfone 6 will be a successor to the current flagship device- The Zenfone 5Z. The current flagship has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super IPS+ display and a resolution of 1080*2246. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6/8GB RAM and dual camera setup with a 12 MP f/1.8 primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor. The Zenfone 5Z was launched in India for Rs 29,999.