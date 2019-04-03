App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 04:40 PM IST

Asus Zenfone 6 specs revealed: Beats Samsung Galaxy S10's score on GeekBench

The Asus handset spotted on GeekBench recorded a 3527 score in single-core and 11190 scores in multi-core tests.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Asus recently announced the new ZenFone 6 as a successor to the ZenFone 5Z. The latest update to the ZenFone will likely see a number of hardware and software improvements.

According to Slashleaks, a new listing on GeekBench rumoured to be the new Asus ZenFone 6 revealed several specifications of the phone and saw impressive test results.

The Asus handset spotted on GeekBench recorded a 3527 score in single-core and 11190 scores in multi-core tests. The test confirms the processor used in the device as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, considering these numbers beat out Samsung’s Galaxy S10 handset. The Galaxy S10 (with Qualcomm chipset) was able to score 3,438 points in single-core and 10,637 points in multi-core tests.

Source: Twitter

The listing also revealed that the new Asus flagship handset would sport 6GB of RAM. However, as is the trend with most flagship devices releasing this year, don’t be surprised to see possible 8GB, 10GB or maybe even 12GB ZenFone 6 variants.

The device listed on GeekBench ran on Android 9 Pie and will come with no additional bloatware. It also received the regulatory WiFi certification.

The ZenFone 6 may also feature a bezel-less display with no notch or a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. In keeping with the general flagship standards of 2019, the ZenFone 6 may also feature a triple rear camera setup and an AMOLED panel.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z is currently one of the best value-for-money smartphones on the market today with top-of-the-line specs at a more-than-reasonable price. When it first launched in India, the ZenFone 5Z was the cheapest flagship, before Poco F1 took that crown. This could very well put the ZenFone 6Z in the high-end mid-range, pitting it against phones like the OnePlus 7, Honor View20 and similarly priced devices.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 04:40 pm

