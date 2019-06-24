Asus 6z is a strong contender for being a flagship killer in India

Asus recently launched its 2019 flagship offering, the Zenfone 6 or 6z (In India). The Asus 6z starts from Rs 31,999 in India and goes all the way up to Rs 37,999. The phone will soon be available on the Indian e-commerce website, Flipkart.

One of the reasons we think that the 6z is India’s latest flagship killer is the fact that it’s merely a “great phone for a great price”. Keep in mind; the Zenfone 6 isn’t the only phone with flagship hardware at this price point, other contenders for this list included the OnePlus 7.

Despite flagship features on both the OnePlus 7, none of them can match up to the Asus 6z. Unlike its Pro sibling, the OnePlus 7 doesn’t really feel like a new device, incorporating the same teardrop notch like the OnePlus 6T, while also failing to adopt a wide-angle lens. Flagship Snapdragon 855 aside, the OnePlus 7 seems more like a OnePlus 6TT.

One of the best parts of the 6z is that not only does it offer flagship performance, it also boasts a completely refreshed design. The 6z handset ditches the contemporary front camera to go with a dual-rear camera module, which flips forward when you need to take selfies or use the front camera. The Asus 6z is rated with the best selfie camera score on DxOMark, primarily because you can use the primary rear camera to take selfies.

The one recognisable compromise on the 6z is the LCD screen as compared to the beautiful OLED we see on most flagship phones. And, while the OnePlus 7 does have an OLED display, it’s not the same as the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro.