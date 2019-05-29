Asus Zenfone 6 has the best selfie camera, as per DxOMark

While brands like Samsung, Huawei, Google and Apple have often battled for superiority on DxOMark’s list of best smartphone cameras, an unlikely contender has found its way to the number one spot on DxOMark’s selfie camera list.

DxOMark recently reviewed Asus’ Zenfone 6’s camera, giving it a selfie score of 98. Unlike traditional smartphones, the Zenfone 6 does not have a front camera; the rear camera module flips forward when you need to take a selfie or use face unlock. Interestingly, DxOMark decided to review the camera on the Zenfone 6 as a selfie unit first.

The Zenfone 6 received an overall selfie score of 98, surpassing the Galaxy S10 5G’s 97 points, Galaxy S10 Plus’ 96 score and Pixel 3 XL score of 92. The Zenfone 6 matched the Galaxy S10 5G’s photo score of 101, while its 93 video score is currently the best on a smartphone.

The Asus Zenfone 6 features a unique motorised flipping main camera module which doubles as a front selfie camera. The camera module consists of a 48-megapixel flagship Sony sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The larger 48-megapixel 1/2-inch Quad Bayer sensor fairs comparatively better when capturing selfies than dedicated front cameras on flagship handsets. The Zenfone 6’s camera achieves the best texture-to-noise trade-off for selfies DxO Labs has witnessed. The Zenfone 6 also reproduces excellent dynamic range, skin tones and detail. Add well-tuned autofocus system, software implementation and a dual-LED flash into the mix, and it is no surprise the Zenfone 6 tops the selfie charts of DxOMark.

Given the Zenfone 6’s fantastic performance when it comes to taking selfies, we cannot wait till DxOMark publishes its review about the primary camera as the phone’s main shooter.